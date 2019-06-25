Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If we’re being honest, that Marc Stein report about the Boston Celtics being a “stealth suitor” for Kemba Walker was a little weird. What the heck does “stealth suitor” even mean? Can an NBA team in the 21st Century really fly under the radar when doing anything?

Anyway, a new report from The Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell helped clear up the lingering vagueness from Stein’s tweet.

Bonnell reported Tuesday afternoon that the Celtics are “seriously interested” in signing Walker, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent June 30. Stein basically gave his stamp of approval, as well.

The view from Charlotte … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2019

Understandably excited, Green Teamers might probably shouldn’t get ahead of themselves.

The Celtics reportedly will duke it out with no less than five teams for Walker’s services. But if they can win the sweepstakes, they’ll have more than an adequate replacement for Kyrie Irving, who’s expected to bolt when free agency opens.

By the way, the Celtics’ most useful soldier in the war for Walker just might be Jayson Tatum.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images