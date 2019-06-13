Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Behind Kyrie Irving, Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker figures to be the second biggest name on the free-agent market at his position this offseason.

But the three-time all-star says the Hornets currently are his top priority.

Walker is eligible to receive a five-year supermax contract from the Hornets, which would be valued at $221 million. Walker can receive up to $190 million for a five-year deal on the open market. But it appears money doesn’t seem to top the point guard’s list, saying he would take less than a supermax contract to stay in Charlotte.

“Yeah, why not? I would take less, for sure,” Walker said Thursday via ESPN.

Walker, 29, also said that he’s “pretty sure” he will talk to other teams, but Charlotte remains his No. 1 interest.

“That all factors in [to my decision] when I sit down with the teams and hear what guys have to say,” Walker said. “I think that will all come into play. I’m not really sure right now. Like I said, Charlotte is my first priority and I have to see what [the Hornets] have to offer, as well as other teams.”

Charlotte’s cap situation isn’t exactly ideal for bringing Walker back at a lofty price, especially if they hope to add pieces around him to make themselves a contender in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.

There are several suitors for Walker should he decide to leave Charlotte behind for a larger market like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks or Dallas Mavericks, but Walker remains interested in staying with the team that drafted him.

“This is where I want to be,” Walker said of Charlotte, “and if it doesn’t work out, it just doesn’t. I’m prepared.”

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images