Behind Kyrie Irving, Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker figures to be the second biggest name on the free-agent market at his position this offseason.
But the three-time all-star says the Hornets currently are his top priority.
Walker is eligible to receive a five-year supermax contract from the Hornets, which would be valued at $221 million. Walker can receive up to $190 million for a five-year deal on the open market. But it appears money doesn’t seem to top the point guard’s list, saying he would take less than a supermax contract to stay in Charlotte.
“Yeah, why not? I would take less, for sure,” Walker said Thursday via ESPN.
Walker, 29, also said that he’s “pretty sure” he will talk to other teams, but Charlotte remains his No. 1 interest.
“That all factors in [to my decision] when I sit down with the teams and hear what guys have to say,” Walker said. “I think that will all come into play. I’m not really sure right now. Like I said, Charlotte is my first priority and I have to see what [the Hornets] have to offer, as well as other teams.”
Charlotte’s cap situation isn’t exactly ideal for bringing Walker back at a lofty price, especially if they hope to add pieces around him to make themselves a contender in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.
There are several suitors for Walker should he decide to leave Charlotte behind for a larger market like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks or Dallas Mavericks, but Walker remains interested in staying with the team that drafted him.
“This is where I want to be,” Walker said of Charlotte, “and if it doesn’t work out, it just doesn’t. I’m prepared.”
