For the second time in four years, all eyes will be on Kevin Durant in the NBA offseason.

The two-time Finals MVP will be one of the most coveted players on the open market this summer. Durant signing with the New York Knicks at one point was viewed as a foregone conclusion, but the star forward’s ruptured Achilles might have altered the course of his free agency. Some now believe KD might re-up with the Golden State Warriors.

One of Durant’s former teammates, however, seems to have a strong idea of where the 30-year-old will end up.

“I think the Nets are the front-runner to land KD,” Kendrick Perkins recently told ESPN, as transcribed by Yahoo! Sports. “I think they’re the front-runner – I absolutely do.

“I’m not ruling out the Knicks, but I think the Nets are the front-runners and people are not giving them their (respect). Sources tell me that the Nets are the front-runner – we’ll leave it at that.”

The Nets certainly will be a team to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Brooklyn has been viewed as a potential destination for Durant and Kyrie Irving to join forces, but the franchise might only be interested in a package deal. Recent reports indicate the Nets could ease up on their pursuit of Irving if they’re unable to sign Durant as well. With KD likely sidelined for the entire 2019-20 season, Brooklyn might not be interested in being patient.

And as far as desperation to make a franchise-altering move is concerned, the Nets’ inner-city rival probably is far more motivated to make a serious run at Durant.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images