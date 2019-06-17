Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania, Steve Kyler and … Kendrick Perkins?

Yes, the former Boston Celtics big man belongs in the pantheon of religiously followed NBA insiders.

While the rest of the basketball world was freaking out about the reported Anthony Davis trade Saturday night, Perkins was busy mining for sources to learn what’s next for the Los Angeles Lakers. After putting in substantial work, Perkins published his findings (as well as a seriously out-there prediction) on Twitter.

Take a look:

The Crazy thing is the Lakers are not done yet! Just remember I said it first when free agency hits!!! Lakers=2020 NBA Champs! 😉 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 15, 2019

Woah. There aren’t enough flame emojis in the world to slap onto that scorcher.

Assuming Perkins is right, who could the Lakers be targeting to team up with Davis and LeBron James? As of Monday morning, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Kawhi Leonard all have been linked to Los Angeles.

When the Lakers add another star, you can bet Perk will do what he’s always done: pass the information off to Woj.

