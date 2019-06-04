Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Garnett’s generosity seemingly knows no bounds.

Former Boston Celtics center Kevin Perkins revealed Tuesday on “Fair Game with Kristine Leahy” how his ex-teammate would lavish the team’s non-playing employees with expensive gifts during his six years with the team. Garnett famously could be hard on teammates, coaches and Celtics staffers and anyone else within ear-shot at the time, but gifts like custom-made suits and rolex watches undoubtedly would offset any offense he caused.

.@KevinGarnett5KG bought the @celtics staff custom suits and Rolexes and once treated a whole plane to Ruth's Chris Steak House according to @KendrickPerkins 😳⌚️💸🤑 An all new FAIR GAME w/ @KristineLeahy airs today at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/xOmDa2TRgW — Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) June 4, 2019

“He’s the most unselfish guy I’ve ever been around …,” Perkins said. “Before the start of training camp, all those guys that were interns, assistants, video guys, ball boys, he would have his tailor come in and he’d buy each one of them five custom suits.”

Five perfectly fitting suits would improve almost anyone’s wardrobe. For the few whom new threads might not have blown away, Garnett’s gift of luxury watches certainly would do the trick.

“The biggest thing was when he bought everybody in the organization Rolex watches. That was over the top,” Perkins said. “I tell him all the time, sometimes it’s okay to be a selfish a little bit because he always put himself last.”

Despite the fact Garnett’s NBA contracts paid him over $334 million during the course of his career, none of those deals mandated he share his wealth like he did in Boston. Such gifts surely boosted morale in the Celtics’ camp and proved him to be a leader most would follow willingly.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images