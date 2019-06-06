Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins’ disapproval of Kyrie Irving is strong.

Perkins, who played parts of eight seasons with the Celtics (2003-11), has been outspoken about Boston’s failure to meet expectations for the 2018-19 campaign. Irving understandably has received the brunt of the criticism, but Perkins took things to another level in a recent interview with FS1’s Kristine Leahy by refusing to discuss where the All-Star point guard will sign in free agency this offseason.

“I really don’t care. I really don’t care who Kyrie signs with,” Perkins said in the “Fair Game” interview that aired this week. “Not at all (an Irving fan). He really disappointed me, the way he represented the Celtics this year, so I’d rather not even speak on it. I don’t care who he signs with.”

Perkins followed up by retweeting a clip from the interview, along with the caption: “Lost all respect for Dude this year! 🤷🏾‍♂️”

This should come as no surprise, seeing as how Perkins called out Irving multiple times during the Celtics’ playoff run, which ended with a second-round exit at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s still wild to see a former player go in so hard on a current superstar via the media, though.

Perkins, who won a title with Boston in 2008, clearly holds those who wear a Celtics uniform to a very high standard, which Irving hasn’t met in two seasons since joining the organization in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images