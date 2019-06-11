The Warriors received a major boost for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the return of forward Kevin Durant, but Golden State quickly ran into the injury bug once again.
Durant exited Monday’s Game 5 in the opening minutes of the second quarter after he appeared to re-injure his calf.
Take a look:
Durant looked sharp in the first quarter, scoring 11 points on three 3-pointers. The all-star forward had not played in over a month since straining his calf.
This Warriors club has been through countless injuries recently, but this one is particularly heart-breaking as Durant worked hard to get back on the floor for the Finals.
