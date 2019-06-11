Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors received a major boost for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the return of forward Kevin Durant, but Golden State quickly ran into the injury bug once again.

Durant exited Monday’s Game 5 in the opening minutes of the second quarter after he appeared to re-injure his calf.

Take a look:

Kevin Durant appears to aggravate his calf injury and heads to the locker room early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VXu3SmTS8Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Durant looked sharp in the first quarter, scoring 11 points on three 3-pointers. The all-star forward had not played in over a month since straining his calf.

This Warriors club has been through countless injuries recently, but this one is particularly heart-breaking as Durant worked hard to get back on the floor for the Finals.

