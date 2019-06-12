Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant officially is on the road to recovery.

Durant confirmed Wednesday via Instagram that he suffered a ruptured Achilles during the Golden State Warriors’ 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Warriors star also shared an uplifting message about the procedure and the challenges that lie ahead.

Here’s what Durant wrote in the post, which featured a photo of him in a hospital bed:

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY

My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.

Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.

Its just the way things go in this game and I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W.

It’s going to be a journey but I’m built for this. I’m a hooper

I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

Durant injured his calf during Game 5 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets on May 8. He missed the entirety of Golden State’s four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals and the first four games of the NBA Finals before returning for Game 5 in Toronto.

Durant was effective early upon returning to the hardwood, but he went down with the Achilles injury after playing just 12 minutes against the Raptors. It’s still unclear how long he’ll be sidelined, although the injury certainly could have a ripple effect across the NBA.

Durant can opt out of his contract with Golden State and become a free agent this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images