Kurt Warner has been around football long enough to know a system quarterback when he sees one, so it makes sense he wasn’t pleased with Chris Simms and a fellow Twitter user Thursday afternoon.
The Hall-of-Fame QB, probably much like every other rational football fan, had some questions for Simms’ ranking of the top-40 quarterbacks.
Both Tom Brady and Drew Brees — arguably two of the league’s best signal-caller’s — rounded out the NBC Sports NFL Analyst’s top-10, with Brees coming in at No. 9 and Brady at No. 10.
And, well, Warner wasn’t happy.
It didn’t stop, there though, after one Twitter user said the New England Patriots six-time Super Bowl champion is a system quarterback.
Warner has a point seeing how Brady has been known to lead his team to the end zone late in games and connecting with his receivers on near-impossible passes.
Plus, if Brady indeed was a system quarterback, the others in the league probably would have copied him by now.
