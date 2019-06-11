Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there’s such a thing as indifferent controversy, it’s what we got after Monday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway.

Joey Logano utilized a *strong* late-race restart to win the FireKeepers Casino 400, which originally was scheduled for Sunday but postponed to Monday because of inclement weather. It was the second victory of the season for the defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Some of Logano’s peers believe he might have gotten away with breaking the rules on the final restart. However, nobody seems too bent out of shape about it, as Logano clearly had the best car in the field.

(You can see the controversial restart at the 6:14 mark in the video.)

“The 22 may or may not have jumped the restart there a little bit and got out and got clear,” Kyle Busch said after the race, via AutoWeek. “It’s pretty monotone after that.”

Martin Truex Jr. was a bit more definitive than Busch, but still hardly seemed outraged.

“He clearly went before the box,” Truex said. “That’s the way it goes. They didn’t call it. And it didn’t matter because he had the fastest car anyway. It’s a moot point.”

Added Kurt Busch: “Logano knew he had to go early because that was his best chance to get ahead of (Truex), and that changed the complexion of the race. It’s exactly what I would have done in his position.”

Make of all that what you will, but it’s pretty clear how Logano feels about all this.

“I was able to see it right in front of me,” the Team Penske driver said. “I had a good restart there, didn’t I? That one felt good. Yep!”

NASCAR reviewed the restart after the race and concluded no violation occurred.

The Cup Series will take a two-week break before hitting Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 23 for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

