Kyrie Irving is in his last days as a Boston Celtics, judging by the activity of online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Prices of Boston Celtics jerseys bearing the point guard’s name and number are dropping this week at Modell’s in Manchester N.H., and on the NBA’s official online store. The price cuts come amid widespread speculation over Irving’s future with the Celtics, as his potential July 1 entry into free agency nears.

One photo WMUR’s Mike Cherry shared Tuesday via Twitter shows Irving jerseys and T-shirts hanging on clearance racks at Modell’s, giving shoppers a chance to buy the gear at 50 percent off their original prices.

The NBA’s online store has cut the prices of at least 20 items related to Irving, including various jerseys and T-shirts and other merchandise.

NBA sources told The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania on Wednesday Irving will opt out of his Celtics contract and enter free agency. Irving’s reported decision is unsurprising, and the Celtics plan to offer him a new deal, according to NBA insider Steve Kyler.

Nevertheless, countless rumors have recently linked Irving with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers since the Celtics’ disappointing exit from the NBA playoffs. The likes of Modell’s and the NBA store either know something we don’t or simply are reading the tea leaves and jumping to their own conclusions.

