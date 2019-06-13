Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s offseason is in full swing, with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving rumors swirling ahead of the June 20 draft. And with less than one month left before the beginning of free agency, Irving has made a significant change.

The Celtics point guard, who expectedly elected to not opt into his deal with Boston next season, parted ways with his longtime agent, Jeff Wechsler, on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving is expected to team up with ROC Nation Sports, according to Wojnarowski’s report.

Boston's Kyrie Irving is expected to partner with ROC Nation Sports for representation, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/2ZQnKvDaLV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2019

Wechsler also represents Celtics guard Jayson Tatum.

ROC Nation works with the likes of Rudy Gay, Caris LaVert and Justice Winslow, among many others.

It’s also worth noting ROC Nation was founded by Jay-Z, who is a former partial owner of the Brooklyn Nets. The award-winning musician and entrepreneur sold his stake of the team in 2013.

Kevin Durant was formerly with ROC Nation, but he and agent Rich Kleiman left the company in 2018.

After reportedly not opting into his player option Wednesday, Irving will become an unrestricted free agent June 30 when free agency begins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images