It only was a matter of time before LaVar Ball chimed in on the reported trade that shipped his son out of town.

Lonzo Ball, along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three draft picks, reportedly was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for superstar Anthony Davis. It was a massive trade for the Lakers, who now have their second superstar alongside LeBron James.

And as we know, LaVar Ball is quite the outspoken person, and always wanted Lonzo Ball to play for the Purple and Gold, and he believes the Lakers indeed will “regret” trading away his son.

“I guarantee: Like I say again, it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “Guarantee it.

“They’re going to regret it,” he added. “I’m going to have fun with it. Because I told you all, it was crashing down. Now (the Lakers) completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back. I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you can survive this. You let him go, oh, it’s going to be a cold day in hell. Trust and believe that.”

Whatever you say, LaVar.

NBA free agency officially begins June 30.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images