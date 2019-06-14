Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool will face Norwich City at Anfield in its opening game of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Reds’ schedule for the next campaign will begin Aug. 9 with a home clash against the newly promoted Canaries.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield in November with a return meeting at Etihad Stadium in early April.

The first Merseyside derby of the season will be held at Anfield in December, meanwhile, and the second is set for Goodison Park in mid-March.

Liverpool will travel to Manchester United in October and then host their fierce rivals in January.

The Reds will wrap up the campaign May 17, 2020 with a trip to Newcastle United.

