The European Cup will return to England hours from now, but we don’t yet know whether it will land in London or Liverpool.

Tottenham and Liverpool will face off Saturday at Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final. This is the second all-English final in European soccer’s elite club competition and the first since 2008.

Liverpool is the favorite, having finished runner-up in last season’s Champions League and this season’s Premier League, while Tottenham finished fourth in England’s top flight, 26 points behind the Reds.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 in both of this season’s Premier League meetings, with the most recent coming March 31.

TNT will broadcast Tottenham versus Liverpool in English, and Univision will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Saturday, June 1, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com