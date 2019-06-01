Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Salah’s second-minute penalty and a late Divock Origi strike saw the Reds claim Europe’s biggest club prize for a sixth time by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday evening.

Clinical finishing, coupled with an indomitable performance from Alisson Becker, proved the difference in a tight, tense encounter played out amid stifling heat.

Defeated 12 months ago in Kiev, Jürgen Klopp’s men were not to be denied Champions League glory this time around.

One year ago: Mo Salah leaves Champions League final injured Today: Gives Liverpool the lead after two minutes pic.twitter.com/IcUx339HKv — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 1, 2019

Divock Origi: Champions League hero 🏆 pic.twitter.com/91c3onfp4G — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 1, 2019

Rome 1977, London 1978, Paris 1981, Rome 1984, Istanbul 2005, Madrid 2019.

Thumbnail photo via @LFC https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1134932517960781830?s=20