The MLB has suspended Manny Machado for one game after “aggressively arguing and making contact” with umpire Bill Welke on Sunday.

The Padres’ third baseman was ejected in the fifth inning of San Diego’s Father’s Day game against the Colorado Rockies after taking issue with Welke’s strike zone following a called third strike.

Take a look:

Machado has filed an appeal and is in the lineup Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images