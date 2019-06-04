Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We know this might come as a shock, but people outside of New England hate Boston sports.

The fine folks at Sportsbettingexperts.com have compiled geotagged Twitter dates, done some hardcore number crunching and provided a map that shows the Stanley Cup Final rooting interest for each state. All six New England states are rooting for the Boston Bruins to beat the St. Louis Blues, but they’re joined by only five other states.

Can you guess them? Bet ya can’t!

Take a look:

… Louisiana? Weird.

Anyway, the Bruins and Blues are tied at two games apiece in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at TD Garden, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET — a mark that only will be hit in a fantasy land.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images