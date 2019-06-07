Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Marcus Johansson kept things simple when discussing how he felt about a questionable hit from Ivan Barbashev on Thursday.

During the first period of the Boston Bruins’ 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Barbashev came in hard with a shoulder and caught Johansson’s head.

No penalty call was made on the hit, something Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t overly pleased about, and after the game, he was pretty blunt in response to questions about the hit.

How’s he feeling?

“Good.”

Was he shocked it wasn’t a penalty?

“A little bit, but it is what it is.”

What are his thoughts on the hit?

“Not much.”

You can’t really blame him for not going into detail, as shredding Barbashev won’t really accomplish much.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images