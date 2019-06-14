Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Johansson played in 32 total games for the Boston Bruins this season, but he’s hoping to return to the team next year.

The winger was traded to the B’s from the New Jersey Devils in February for two draft picks, and fit in nicely from the get-go with his ability to play all three forward positions. Johansson primarily spent time on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, but filled in on other lines when needed.

The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and even though the B’s 2018-19 season came to a crushing end with a Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final, Johansson is hopeful to return to the Black and Gold.

The Bruins met with reporters Friday and Johansson said there had yet to be contract talks between the two sides, but said he will sit down with the team in the near future in hopes to “work something out,” per Bruins Daily’s Matt Castle.

Johansson had four goals and seven assists throughout Boston’s Stanley Cup run.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images