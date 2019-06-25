Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a little while now, the Boston Celtics have struggled to establish themselves as a highly sought-after destination for free agents.

While specific reasons why vary on a case-by-case basis, the C’s nonetheless have had a tough time landing marquee free agents. And with Al Horford and Kyrie Irving all but certainly departing once free agency opens, Boston might again be slighted (although, it appears it’ll be making a run at Kemba Walker).

While at his basketball camp in Waltham, Mass., on Tuesday, Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who is the longest-tenured player on the team, was asked about the notion that Boston isn’t a free-agent destination.

He offered a pretty straightforward response.

“Speaks for itself,” Smart told reporters, via The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “We’ve got the Patriots, the Bruins, the Red Sox, the Celtics. I don’t know who is saying (it’s not). But for me, Boston is definitely a place you want to be if you’re trying to (win) a championship.”

Boston being a routine title contender in pretty much every sport is more true now than it ever has been. So even if the Celtics feature a new-look roster next season, it’s safe to say they don’t have plans to just pack it in.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images