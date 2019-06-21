Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of Romeo Langford’s new teammates already is fired up about his impending arrival to Boston.

The Celtics used the 14th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft on Langford, a highly offensively skilled guard out of Indiana. The 19-year-old will look to bolster a Boston backcourt that’s expected to lose both Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier in the coming weeks.

One of the few mainstays among C’s guards is awfully excited about what Langford is capable of bringing to the table. Marcus Smart, who shares an agent with the soon-to-be-rookie, had no qualms about his team’s top selection.

Romeo Langford and Marcus Smart share an agency. Was told Smart’s response was: “Let’s (expletive) go!” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 21, 2019

So, what should Celtics fans expect from Langford? While he didn’t produce eye-popping numbers during his lone season with the Hoosiers, Langford boasts untapped potential and very well could develop into one of Boston’s most versatile scorers.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports