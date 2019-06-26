Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marta Vieira da Silva, commonly known as Marta, continues to inspire countless young women across the globe, no matter the circumstance.

After Brazil’s 2-1 loss to France at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, Marta sent a powerful message to the next generation of women’s soccer.

"Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end" Marta's message for Brazil's next generation will give you CHILLS. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/waDAFlgM4F — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

“The women’s game depends on you to survive,” Marta said. “So think about that. Value it more.”

Marta has been a staple in the game since she burst onto the scene at the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She also plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 33-year-old recently set a record in this year’s tournament by scoring her 17th career World Cup goal, becoming the all-time leader in both the men’s and women’s game.

So it’s no surprise she has plenty of wisdom to share with the world.

Thumbnail photo via Alexis Reau/Presse Sports via USA TODAY Sports Images