June has been a busy month for Matt Barnes, and the oft-used reliever (again) had trouble tying a bow on a Boston Red Sox victory.
After the Red Sox offense scored four runs combined between the seventh and eighth innings Wednesday afternoon to take a 7-6 lead over the Chicago White Sox, Barnes entered in the ninth to try and close the door. Instead, he allowed a one-out single before missing his location to Jose Abreu, who blasted a go-ahead homer into the Green Monster as a result, ultimately sinking the Sox.
Following the game, Barnes was asked what went through his mind when Abreu made contact, and his response was simple (and, as a heads-up, obscene).
Sounds about right.
The Red Sox now are in London and will have two days off before beginning a two-game set against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images