Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

June has been a busy month for Matt Barnes, and the oft-used reliever (again) had trouble tying a bow on a Boston Red Sox victory.

After the Red Sox offense scored four runs combined between the seventh and eighth innings Wednesday afternoon to take a 7-6 lead over the Chicago White Sox, Barnes entered in the ninth to try and close the door. Instead, he allowed a one-out single before missing his location to Jose Abreu, who blasted a go-ahead homer into the Green Monster as a result, ultimately sinking the Sox.

Following the game, Barnes was asked what went through his mind when Abreu made contact, and his response was simple (and, as a heads-up, obscene).

Matt Barnes asked what went through his mind when the ball left Abreu’s bat. “Sh*t! …that sucks.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) June 26, 2019

Sounds about right.

The Red Sox now are in London and will have two days off before beginning a two-game set against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images