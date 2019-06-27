Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was another day to forget for the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen.

After mounting a valiant comeback effort in hopes of sweeping the Chicago White Sox before embarking across the pond for their London Series, Matt Barnes coughed up a two-run home run to Jose Abreu as Chicago marched to an 8-7 victory.

Barnes, who already had given up two hits in the inning, battled Abreu for 10 pitches before the slugger got hold of a fastball middle-in to the righty. He sent the ball well over the Green Monster. After the game, Barnes lamented the one that got away after battling through the at-bat.

