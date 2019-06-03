Matt Grzelcyk won’t play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, but a return to the series still is possible for the Boston Bruins defenseman.
Grzelcyk missed Saturday night’s Game 3 due to the head injury he suffered during Game 2. St. Louis Blues defenseman Oscar Sundquist, the man who delivered the hit that injured Grzelcyk, was handed a one-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Ahead of Monday night’s Game 4, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an encouraging update on his banged-up blueiner, even opening the door for a possible return Thursday night in Game 5.
Check out these tweets:
The Bruins currently hold a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.
Puck drop Monday night at Enterprise Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Sundquist is expected to play for St Louis.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images