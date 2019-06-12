Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Grzelcyk finally has cleared the NHL’s concussion protocol. The question now is whether he’ll actually play against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was cleared to return to game action Wednesday and likely will replace Connor Clifton in the lineup, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. Grzelcyk has been out since suffering a head injury in Game 2.

The Boston University product officially is listed as a game-time decision.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Matt Grzelcyk has been cleared and is a game-time decision. But “looks like he’ll go in” for Connor Clifton. pic.twitter.com/CCySS0djBc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 12, 2019

Grzelcyk’s speed and ability to jump-start the rush could be a huge addition for the Bruins, who at times have struggled against the Blues’ tenacious forecheck.

Game 7 is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

