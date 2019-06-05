Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Grzelcyk’s status for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final remains uncertain, but he certainly looks and sounds like someone who’s ready to return to game action.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has been out since suffering a head injury in Game 2 at TD Garden. The man who delivered the hit, St. Louis Blues center Oscar Sundqvist, was suspended for Game 3 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

With the series tied 2-2 and all eyes on Thursday’s pivotal Game 5 at the Garden, Grzelcyk returned to practice Wednesday, albeit it in a red non-contact jersey. However, all indications are the young blueliner looked like his normal self and wasn’t shying away from contact.

For a non-contact guy, Grzelcyk is going pretty hard. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 5, 2019

Matt Grzelcyk on the ice and practicing in a no-contact jersey this morning, and going through power play drills. So we’re saying there’s a chance for the Bruins — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) June 5, 2019

After practice, Grzelcyk gave an update on his condition, and expressed optimism that he’ll be able to suit up Thursday night.

Grzelcyk says he’s just happy to be back with the team and feeling like himself. Seems uncertain if he’ll play Game 5, but says he’ll be ready if called. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 5, 2019

Grzelcyk: "Hopefully I get cleared to play." — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) June 5, 2019

Of course, the biggest Bruins-related story ahead of Game 5 is the status of Zdeno Chara, who reportedly is dealing with a broken jaw.

Chara did not practice Wednesday, and his status for Game 5 remains very much up in the air. Head coach Bruce Cassidy offered “updates” on both players during his post-practice press conference.

#NHLBruins news per Bruce Cassidy: Matt Grzelcyk is still in protocol. When he clears he’ll go back in. Doesn’t know if that will be tomorrow or not. No update on Zdeno Chara. Will know more about prognosis tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/S0GyPeUcn3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 5, 2019

Translation: We’re not going to have any answers until Thursday night.

Elsewhere, rookie defenseman Urho Vaakanainen participated in practice, a clear sign he could be called upon if the situation calls for it. Cassidy is looking at playing the 20-year-old as a last resort, though.

Cassidy taking about Urho Vaakanainen as a long shot option. Reading between the lines, sounds like he expects Gryz could return in Game 5 even though he’s still at this point in concussion protocol. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 5, 2019

Bruce Cassidy classifies Urho Vaakanainen as a longshot to play. “Real big ask.” — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) June 5, 2019

Before flying home to Boston on Tuesday, Cassidy said the Bruins would consider dressing seven D-men and just 11 forwards if both Grzelcyk and Chara are unable to play. There’s been no indication as to which forward could be the odd man out.

Game 5 between the Bruins and Blues is scheduled to start Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images