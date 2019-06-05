Matt Grzelcyk’s status for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final remains uncertain, but he certainly looks and sounds like someone who’s ready to return to game action.
The Boston Bruins defenseman has been out since suffering a head injury in Game 2 at TD Garden. The man who delivered the hit, St. Louis Blues center Oscar Sundqvist, was suspended for Game 3 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.
With the series tied 2-2 and all eyes on Thursday’s pivotal Game 5 at the Garden, Grzelcyk returned to practice Wednesday, albeit it in a red non-contact jersey. However, all indications are the young blueliner looked like his normal self and wasn’t shying away from contact.
After practice, Grzelcyk gave an update on his condition, and expressed optimism that he’ll be able to suit up Thursday night.
Of course, the biggest Bruins-related story ahead of Game 5 is the status of Zdeno Chara, who reportedly is dealing with a broken jaw.
Chara did not practice Wednesday, and his status for Game 5 remains very much up in the air. Head coach Bruce Cassidy offered “updates” on both players during his post-practice press conference.
Translation: We’re not going to have any answers until Thursday night.
Elsewhere, rookie defenseman Urho Vaakanainen participated in practice, a clear sign he could be called upon if the situation calls for it. Cassidy is looking at playing the 20-year-old as a last resort, though.
Before flying home to Boston on Tuesday, Cassidy said the Bruins would consider dressing seven D-men and just 11 forwards if both Grzelcyk and Chara are unable to play. There’s been no indication as to which forward could be the odd man out.
Game 5 between the Bruins and Blues is scheduled to start Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.
