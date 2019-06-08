Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday provided a mixed bag for the Boston Bruins on the injury front.

On the bright side, Chris Wagner practiced for the first time since sustaining an arm injury in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. Wagner is unlikely to play in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, but he could return for Game 7 should the Stanley Cup Final go the distance.

As for the less-than-stellar news, Matt Grzelyck still is going through the NHL’s concussion protocol.

Cassidy: Grzelcyk still not medically cleared. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 8, 2019

Grzelcyk has been under the league’s concussion protocol since taking a brutal hit from Oscar Sundqvist in Game 2. Much like prior to Thursday’s Game 5, Grzelyck practiced Saturday afternoon while wearing a red non-contact jersey. Grzelyck’s status, obviously, could change Sunday when the B’s try to salvage their season and championship hopes.

Should Grzelcyk not be able to go in Game 6, it will be interesting to see how Bruce Cassidy handles his lineup. The Bruins coach opted for seven defensemen in Game 5, which featured an underwhelming offensive showing from the Black and Gold.

