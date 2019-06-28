Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Megan Rapinoe might have a new job and a new address when she returns from France.

An internet user bullishly changed the United States women’s soccer star’s Wikipedia change on Friday after she scored both goals in USA’s 2-1 win over France in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. Rapinoe’s page temporarily described her as “The President of the United States of America.” Someone quickly changed her day job back to “an American professional soccer midfielder/winger,” but KDLT’s Tyler Roney shared a photo of the edit to Rapinoe’s Wikipedia page on Twitter.

The hilarity lies not only in the fact Rapinoe is putting Team USA on her back in the World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe is the first player with two goals in consecutive #FIFAWWC knockout-stage games. 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) June 28, 2019

Rapinoe’s public dispute with sitting U.S. President Donald Trump also adds to the comedy.

If Rapinoe maintains this form next Tuesday when USA faces England in the World Cup semifinals, others surely will alter her Wikipedia page again.

And who knows, someone might even draft her into the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election cycle.

Stranger things have happened.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images