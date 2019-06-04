Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York Mets fans really are mad at Tom Brady for reasons that have nothing to do with football.

Mets fans plan to protest the New England Patriots quarterback’s request to trademark “Tom Terrific” on Tuesday by creating one of the most banal spectacles imaginable. Brady has stoked Mets fans’ ire by reportedly trying to trademark the “Tom Terrific” moniker they have used to describe legendary pitcher Tom Seaver for decades.

Fans plan to gather at Manhattan’s Sojourn restaurant at 5 p.m. ET and toss Brady memorabilia into garbage bags full of beans in what they’re calling the “Boston T.B. Party,” according to SNY’s John Healy. Sojourn will give Mets fans who attend the “Boston T.B. Party” free food and beer, and former Mets utility man Art Shamsky will speak to the crowd about Seaver’s legacy.

The timing of Brady’s trademark request also rankled Mets fans, as Seaver is battling dementia and retired from public life earlier this year. Former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst and radio/TV personality Boomer Esiason ripped Brady’s trademark effort as “sleazy”, basing his disgust on his longtime admiration for the Hall of Fame pitcher.

No one will question Mets fans’ love for Seaver, but surely they can think of a better way to protest Brady than this.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images