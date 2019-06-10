Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox aren’t performing up to expectations, and their underwhelming start to the 2019 season is reflected in the first MLB All-Star Game voting update.

If voting ended today, the Red Sox would send zero starters to Cleveland for the July 9 midsummer classic. Not Mookie Betts, not J.D. Martinez, not even Rafael Devers.

Here’s how things stand at each position in the American League:

We have the 1st @Google MLB All-Star Ballot voting update starting with the AL. Here’s who’s leading the pack at 1B, 2B and 3B. pic.twitter.com/ErGP4eikCU — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 10, 2019

These guys have an early edge at catcher, shortstop and in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/8yNbHBQI3x — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 10, 2019

Now, you could make the case that Devers (.301 batting average, nine homers, 40 RBIs) deserves the nod at third base over Alex Bregman (.272 batting average, 18 homers, 44 RBIs), but that’s really it. The truth is that no other member of the Red Sox deserves to be leading the voting at their respective positions — not yet, at last.

Of course, there’s plenty of time for things to change, and the defending World Series champions surely will have a few players on the A.L. roster, even if they’re only reserves. David Price also is more than deserving of a spot on the pitching staff.

Voting closes at 3:59 p.m. ET on June 21.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images