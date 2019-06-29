Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are set to take the field against the New York Yankees on Saturday at London Stadium, and there’s plenty of excitement coming from both the players and fans.

Ahead of Game 1, Major League Baseball’s official Twitter account shared a hype video that’s sure to get fans fired up for the two-game set.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is one of the oldest and best in all of sports, and with the Yankees ahead of Boston by nine games in the American League East standings, the Sox certainly will be looking to stifle their enemy overseas.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images