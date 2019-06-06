The Craig Kimbrel sweepstakes reportedly is over.
The former Boston Red Sox closer hasn’t played in a Major League Baseball game this season, likely due to the reported high demands of the contract he was seeking.
But now it appears he’s heading to the National League, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the deal is worth $43 million across three years.
Kimbrel declined Boston’s qualifying offer after winning the World Series with the team in October, making him a free agent. He’s been linked to several teams since the season began.
He certainly will provide a boost to the Cubs bullpen with his career 1.91 ERA, 333 saves and 868 strikeouts.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images