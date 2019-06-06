Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Craig Kimbrel sweepstakes reportedly is over.

The former Boston Red Sox closer hasn’t played in a Major League Baseball game this season, likely due to the reported high demands of the contract he was seeking.

But now it appears he’s heading to the National League, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

BREAKING: #Cubs in agreement with free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 6, 2019

Multi-year deal for Kimbrel with #Cubs, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 6, 2019

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the deal is worth $43 million across three years.

Kimbrel to Cubs, 43M 3 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 6, 2019

Kimbrel declined Boston’s qualifying offer after winning the World Series with the team in October, making him a free agent. He’s been linked to several teams since the season began.

He certainly will provide a boost to the Cubs bullpen with his career 1.91 ERA, 333 saves and 868 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images