Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The top two free free agent pitchers are off the market.

Craig Kimbrel reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, and now Dallas Keuchel appears to have a new home 24 hours after Kimbrel’s deal.

The Athletic’s David O’Brien broke the news Thursday night that Keuchel and the Braves have agreed on a contract. While the terms have yet to be released, O’Brien believes it to be a one-year contract.

#Braves have agreed to terms with left-hander Dallas Keuchel, sources tell The Athletic.

Likely a one-year deal, but working to confirm that. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 7, 2019

Keuchel, 2015 Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star, undoubtedly will provide a boost to Atlanta’s rotation, who has an ERA over four.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images