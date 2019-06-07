The top two free free agent pitchers are off the market.
Craig Kimbrel reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, and now Dallas Keuchel appears to have a new home 24 hours after Kimbrel’s deal.
The Athletic’s David O’Brien broke the news Thursday night that Keuchel and the Braves have agreed on a contract. While the terms have yet to be released, O’Brien believes it to be a one-year contract.
Keuchel, 2015 Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star, undoubtedly will provide a boost to Atlanta’s rotation, who has an ERA over four.
