Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox may not be having their best season to date, but they do have two players on their way to this year’s All-Star game.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez were both named to the 2019 American League All-Star team this weekend. And they had plenty to say about the opportunity after Boston’s series in London against the New York Yankees.

Hear more from Betts and Martinez in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.