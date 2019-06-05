Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi is getting closer and closer to rejoining the Red Sox.

The Boston pitcher has been sidelined since April after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. Eovaldi has been making great progress since his procedure, and threw a simulated game May 31 and said he felt “normal.”

Manager Alex Cora has given consistent positive updates throughout the right-hander’s recovery, and during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” he provided some more good news.

“It doesn’t feel like he’s that far away (from returning),” he said.

The skipper noted Eovaldi’s next step will be to either throw another simulated game or go on a rehab assignment. He did mention he “always” has to keep the “door open” on him being used out of the bullpen, but told reporters prior to Wednesday’s game that Eovaldi indeed will be a starter, and was just trying to provide “good radio.”

No go on the Eovaldi to the bulllpen idea. Cora said he was just trying to provide good radio. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) June 5, 2019

Getting Eovaldi back certainly will provide a boost to the starting rotation. If the right-hander can come back strong and Eduardo Rodriguez and David Price can keep stringing together strong starts, then that will spell bad news for batters.

