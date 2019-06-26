Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics weren’t expected to pursue a marquee free agent outside of the organization this summer, but a lot can change in a short amount of time in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving’s departure from Boston long has been expected, but Al Horford’s reported interest in signing elsewhere came as somewhat of a surprise. But while the Celtics likely will be losing a pair of superstars in the coming weeks, they could be in play to sign another.

Kemba Walker reportedly is on Boston’s radar as free agency nears. After initially being viewed as a “stealth suitor” for Walker the Celtics reportedly now are at “the front of the line” to sign the veteran point guard. A couple of moving parts would be required to pull off the signing, however, as ESPN front office guru Bobby Marks explained Wednesday on “SportsCenter.”

The Celtics find themselves in a pretty good spot ahead of free agency. Even if they swing and miss on Walker, who’s open to taking a pay cut to stay in Charlotte, Boston still will have quite a bit of cap space to pursue another high-end free agent. Given Horford’s expected exit and the trade of Aron Baynes, this money could be put to good use by signing a veteran big man.

So contrary to what others might be saying, the sky certainly isn’t falling in Boston.

