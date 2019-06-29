Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nothing in life is perfect, so while Celtics fans might be excited about the almost certain signing of Kemba Walker, his time in Boston certainly won’t be void of flaws.

It appears all that’s left for the guard to do to become a member of the C’s is sign on the dotted line, at which point he’ll be the recipient of a pretty lucrative four-year max contract.

Now, Walker turned 29 years old back in May, so by the time a four-year deal would be up he’ll have just turned 33. That, coupled with the fact that he stands at just 6-foot-1, presents the only problem in the eyes of an NBA insider/analyst.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix explained the problem Friday on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan.”

“The only problem with Kemba that I foresee, and it’s a problem with a lot of small guards, guys at that size, they don’t tend to age all that well, their games don’t age all that well,” Mannix said, via WEEI.com. “So I think after a couple of years, when that contract is still enormous, Kemba you might be paying more for past performance.”

Fair point, and it’s worth noting Mannix made clear he still is a fan of the deal.

While the Celtics might find themselves in a pinch in a few years as Mannix alludes to, they have a young core that they have to think about trying to win with now, so you can’t fault them for going after Walker as Kyrie Irving’s replacement.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images