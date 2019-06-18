Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An offseason of uncertainty awaits the Boston Celtics, who enter the summer listed back at +1400 on the 2020 NBA championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Perched as +700 second favorites on the NBA futures entering this past season, the Celtics’ campaign ended in disappointment with the team winning just 49 games during the regular season before falling to defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in a second-round playoff matchup.

With a number of key personnel poised to test the waters of unrestricted free agency, Celtics management will likely be kept busy this summer. Kyrie Irving is reportedly set to leave town, with the Brooklyn Nets emerging as his most likely next destination, while Marcus Morris and Al Horford could also move on as UFAs

In addition, the Celtics have plenty of work to do to keep pace with the NBA champion Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

After finishing the regular season ranked a middling 14th in team offense, the Celtics were reportedly rebuffed in their efforts to land superstar Anthony Davis, who was dealt by New Orleans to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend. In addition, Boston faces an imminent salary cap squeeze that will likely limit their ability to land a big ticket free agent.

The blockbuster deal that sends Davis to Southern California has breathed new life into the Lakers’ odds to win the 2020 NBA championship, where they now sit perched as strong +350 favorites.

The Lakers failed to live up to expectations that made them a +1800 bet entering LeBron James’ first season with the team, finishing under .500 and out of playoff contention for a sixth straight year. The arrival of Davis is likely to have an immediate impact on the Lakers’ fortunes, but after emptying the cupboard in their bid to pry the 26-year-old away from New Orleans, the Lakers now face a massive challenge to quickly surround the superstar duo with a championship-caliber supporting cast.

The Bucks sit second on the early NBA futures at +700, just ahead of the Houston Rockets at +900 on those NBA odds, while the Raptors are joined at +1000 by the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ core is poised to return largely intact, positioning them to once again challenge for the top of the NBA standings, while this spring’s playoff experience could be key to the team taking the next step.

Toronto basketball fans are holding their breath as they await the NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard’s decision as to whether he will re-sign with the club, while the injury-ravaged Warriors could be facing a step back next season.

