The 2019 NBA Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The New Orleans Pelicans own the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to draft Duke’s Zion Williamson.

Ja Morant is expected to go second overall to the Memphis Grizzlies, with RJ Barrett going at the No. 3 slot to the New York Knicks.

Keep it here for all of the latest updates, from draft picks to potential trades.

