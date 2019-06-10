Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A recent trip to Boston has delayed Charles Matthews’ hoop dreams from becoming a reality.

The former Michigan Wolverines guard tore his ACL during a pre-draft workout with the Boston Celtics, his agent Adam Pensack confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. Matthews will undergo surgery in Chicago, and the recovery timetable undoubtedly will cut into what might have been his rookie NBA season.

“Injuries are tough, but Charles is an extremely hard worker and will be back stronger than ever,” Pensack said.

Many viewed Matthews among the top defensive players available in this year’s draft, and mock drafts projected him as a second-round pick.

“He had a series of outstanding workouts lately and has helped himself,” Pensack continued. “Charles will continue that momentum when he returns to action. As of now, we have interest in the second round as Charles is OK signing a two-way contract like Edmond Sumner did with the Indiana Pacers in 2017.”

Matthews, who averaged 12.2 points and five rebounds per game during his junior season, has considered returning to Michigan for his senior season, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn.

Can confirm the news of Charles Matthews’ turn ACL. I was told the date of return being batted around is January, at the earliest. I am told Matthews did consider the possibility of returning to U-M for his final year after learning the severity of the injury. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) June 9, 2019

Matthews is one of the 70-plus players the Celtics have hosted for pre-draft workouts.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place June 20, and the Celtics own three first-round picks and a second-round pick at No. 51 overall.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images