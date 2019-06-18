Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Al Horford reportedly is opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics, but that isn’t necessarily an indication that he has his eyes set elsewhere.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday morning that Horford will forgo the final year of his deal with the C’s, which was set to pay him $30.1 million, and hit unrestricted free agency. The caveat to that was Horford and the Celtics mutually were interested in working out a new deal. That presumably would give Horford the chance to have some decent term on a contract while still making similar money.

“Basketball Insiders'” Steve Kyler was asked on Twitter if there’s a chance Horford would move on from the Celtics altogether. Kyler explained why that’s unlikely.

Seems unlikely, he just left near max money — he’s not doing that without some sense Boston does a new deal — but he can walk, that’s his option, but I doubt he’s going anywhere https://t.co/DVdoVfzz0q — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 18, 2019

Especially with Kyrie Irving having one foot out the door, keeping Horford around is a pretty big priority for the Celtics. They might have no choice but to really start leaning on their youngsters, in which case having Horford there to provide some leadership and experience in addition to his on-court abilities is pivotal.

