With NBA free agency set to begin Sunday evening, it’s been reported that the Boston Celtics will most likely be signing Kemba Walker, much to the pleasure of the Orlando Magic, it seems.

If Danny Ainge and the Celtics do spend the money signing Walker, the Magic will be relieved because they would like to keep Nikola Vucevic, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. Boston reportedly has been interested in the Magic’s All-Star center, but if they sign Walker they will not have the money to sign Vucevic as well.

Here is exactly what Lowe wrote about the situation:

Boston using its cap space on Walker would probably result in sighs of relief from the Orlando Magic, who need to retain Nikola Vucevic to remain competitive. Sacramento still looms as theoretical suitor for Vucevic, but he isn’t an ideal fit for the turbo style the Kings adopted last season.

Walker coming to Boston only is a matter of time at this point according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, so it sounds like the Magic will have better odds at re-signing Vucevic during free agency.

