The stage is set for the Celtics to have a successful free agency, but there’s no guarantee Boston hits a home run in the coming weeks.

While it’s become a near-certainty both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will find new homes, the superstars’ departure will prompt a silver lining for the C’s. Danny Ainge will have more salary cap space to work with and in turn have the opportunity to fill out its roster with the right players to help the Celtics rebound from their disappointing 2018-19 season. This, obviously, is the best-case scenario for Boston, but there’s always a chance things go south.

In a recent column for ESPN, NBA insider Bobby Marks laid out Boston’s “worst-case scenario” in free agency, which features the franchise being handcuffed to two of their homegrown players.

“The Phoenix Suns come in with a four-year, $80 million offer sheet on (Terry) Rozier, and Boston is forced to either retain Rozier on a $20 million annual salary that could be hard to move in the future or rely on Marcus Smart to be the full-time point guard,” Marks writes.

If anyone’s going to give Rozier that kind of money, it’s probably Phoenix. The Suns long have been desperate for a serviceable point guard and the franchise doesn’t exactly have a reputation of making sound decisions. If the Suns ever were to offer Rozier a contract annually worth $20 million, one has to imagine the Celtics would opt to let Rozier walk as opposed to matching, even if it leaves Boston with a void in its backcourt.

Smart went from a sixth man to a regular starter last season, but he’s definitely not the type of player you want as your primary ball-handler. If Boston is unable to re-sign Rozier to a team-friendly contract, it could be even more motivated to make a run at Kemba Walker.

The Celtics can go a number of different directions in free agency and might not be able to fulfill all of their needs. But given the way last season transpired, Boston can ill afford to completely strike out.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images