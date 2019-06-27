Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Boston Celtics emerging as the reported front-runner for Kemba Walker, it seems increasingly likely that Terry Rozier will be playing elsewhere when next season begins.

It is a near guarantee that the Celtics would have to renounce their rights to Rozier in order to sign Walker, which would result in Rozier becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Particularly with the way he played in the 2018 postseason, Rozier probably will have a fair amount of suitors. He won’t command a max contract, but he could be a starter for some teams without totally breaking the bank.

So which teams might pursue Rozier? Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler listed four “teams to watch” Thursday morning on Twitter.

I think teams to watch in an open market situation — Indiana, New York, Orlando, Phoenix…. In that order. Have fun with this one… Rozier is from Akron 🙂 https://t.co/pEr5LrKcwv — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 27, 2019

Of those four teams, the Pacers and Magic give Rozier the best opportunity to remain on a playoff-caliber team, even if they aren’t full-fledged contenders. Regardless, guard is an area of need for a handful of teams around the NBA, so it’s probably safe to assume Rozier will have options, especially if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

