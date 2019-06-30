Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There still is the slightest glimmer of hope that Al Horford will be back with the Boston Celtics, but the center is generating a good amount of buzz heading into free agency.

It seemed likely that Horford would be back in Boston next season, but since opting out of his contract, Horford has been targeted by a number of teams looking for a big man. Horford reportedly will receive a “massive offer” from the Sacramento Kings when free agency opens up at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported the offer could be four years in excess of $100 million.

A well-placed league source tells The Sacramento Bee the Kings are expected to make a massive offer to Al Horford when free agency begins at 3 p.m. PDT, and there is mutual interest on both sides. I'm told Horford's camp has not scheduled meetings with any teams today. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) June 30, 2019

A confirmed Al Horford suitor at last' The Kings "definitely" have significant interest in Horford, according to sources briefed on Sacramento's thinking — and have the cap space to pay Al the reported four-year deal worth in excess of $100 million circulating for the past week — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, however, Horford is “likely” to sign elsewhere.

Despite the Kings' significant interest in Al Horford and plans to make a massive offer, a source tells @TheAthletic that they are under the impression he's likely heading elsewhere. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2019

At this stage in his career, it seems most logical for Horford to be eyeing a contending team as he tries to haul in an NBA championship. So, it makes sense that Sacramento might not be at the top of the 33-year-old’s list.

