There still is the slightest glimmer of hope that Al Horford will be back with the Boston Celtics, but the center is generating a good amount of buzz heading into free agency.
It seemed likely that Horford would be back in Boston next season, but since opting out of his contract, Horford has been targeted by a number of teams looking for a big man. Horford reportedly will receive a “massive offer” from the Sacramento Kings when free agency opens up at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported the offer could be four years in excess of $100 million.
According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, however, Horford is “likely” to sign elsewhere.
At this stage in his career, it seems most logical for Horford to be eyeing a contending team as he tries to haul in an NBA championship. So, it makes sense that Sacramento might not be at the top of the 33-year-old’s list.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images