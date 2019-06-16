Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s offseason kicked off with a bang Saturday, as Anthony Davis was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers less than 48 hours after the Toronto Raptors were crowned champions of the basketball world.

For the Celtics, this means they can finally put the Davis sweepstakes behind them and turn their attention toward Boston’s other offseason plans. One of those matters is Al Horford’s contract.

The big man reportedly has yet to make a decision on his player option for the 2019-20 season, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. He has until Tuesday to make that call, but the deadline can be pushed back if the two sides agree to do so.

I was told that Al Horford hasn't made a final decision yet about his $30.1 million player option for next season. The deadline is Tuesday, but that can be moved back if both sides agree. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 16, 2019

The 33-year-old would make $30.1 million next season if he were to pick up the option, but it appears he would likely lean to returning to Boston even if he does not do so. Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith reports that Horford’s preference is to negotiate a new deal to remain in green if he declines the option.

Hearing this morning that Al Horford is still undecided on his player option for 2019-20. Also told that even if Horford does opt out of next year, his preference is to negotiate a new deal to stay with Boston. Deadline is currently Tue 6/18, but can be pushed as far as 6/29. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 16, 2019

Horford remains a valuable piece for the Celtics, who would love to be able to keep him around as they move forward. If the big man does opt out, a new, team-friendly deal could really help balance out Boston’s current cap situation.

If the 33-year-old opts into his player option, he will become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

