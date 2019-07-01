Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Al Horford is heading to a conference rival.

The veteran big man has agreed to sign a four-year, $109 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Five-time All-Star F/C Al Horford has agreed to a four-year, $109M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

This comes immediately after the Sixers reportedly dealt Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade for Josh Richardson.

Philadelphia can now boast a starting lineup of Horford, Richardson, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. That’s an impressive bunch to say the least.

Horford, 33, averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 68 games for the Celtics last season.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports