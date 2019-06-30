Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With rumors of a potential sign-and-trade swirling, the chances of Al Horford returning to the Boston Celtics began to look more and more likely.

Terry Rozier was reportedly dealt to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal Sunday evening, with speculation increasing that Boston was setting up to re-sign Horford. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that’s the case.

A source close to Horford tells Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald that the veteran big man will not end up in Boston after all, despite the Celtics salary cap moves.

Source close to Horford says that even after all the Celtics' cap gymnastics, he will not be winding up back in Boston. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 30, 2019

The potential sign-and-trade deal would allow the Celtics to keep its $9.3 million mid-level exception by operating as a team over the salary cap. Still, bringing back Horford remains difficult.

Of course, free agency technically still has not begun yet, so we will have to wait until 6 p.m. ET to find out more.

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports